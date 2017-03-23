Ex-roommate charged with murder of Fayetteville woman
McKinnon is being held the Cumberland County Jail to remain without bond until his first appearance in court on March 27. Law enforcement officers were at the Carolina Sands Mobile Home Park around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Britania Road. Jennifer Foxx, 34, was found in a pool of blood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youth Development
|Sat
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|try 2 smile for pix
|3
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
|Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10)
|Mar 10
|suchislife
|59
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 7
|Shart Farter
|10
|Kerosene
|Mar 6
|Amcd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC