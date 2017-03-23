Ex-roommate charged with murder of Fa...

Ex-roommate charged with murder of Fayetteville woman

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: WRAL.com

McKinnon is being held the Cumberland County Jail to remain without bond until his first appearance in court on March 27. Law enforcement officers were at the Carolina Sands Mobile Home Park around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Britania Road. Jennifer Foxx, 34, was found in a pool of blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youth Development Sat Friends B Family ... 2
Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15) Mar 22 try 2 smile for pix 3
White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10) Mar 22 Rock 34
Need Your Help Finding Stephanie Mar 14 birdman89 1
News Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10) Mar 10 suchislife 59
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Mar 7 Shart Farter 10
Kerosene Mar 6 Amcd 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC