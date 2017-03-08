Ex-coach in Fayetteville under $21M b...

Ex-coach in Fayetteville under $21M bond on sex charges -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Robesonian

Rodney Scott, 50, was charged Tuesday after an eighth person came forward, Fayetteville police Sgt. Shawn Strepay said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Tue Shart Farter 10
Kerosene Mon Amcd 1
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Mar 5 John H WMC 659
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Feb 17 mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan '17 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan '17 Northern fence 4
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC