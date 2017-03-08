City to help families with furnishings -
The Lumberton City Council took a step Wednesday toward making it cheaper for storm-struck families to furnish their homes. Under the proposal, families can receive a mattress, box spring and household furniture through the Fayetteville-based charity Designing Station.
Read more at The Robesonian.
