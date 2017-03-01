Chat with lawyer for free on Friday -

Chat with lawyer for free on Friday -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Robesonian

North Carolina residents are being offered the chance to speak with a lawyer by telephone for free on Friday during the North Carolina Bar Association's 10th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day. Call-in centers around the state will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of Wilmington, where telephones will be manned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The call-in center in Fayetteville will be at Hutchens Law Firm, and the number to call is 910-884-3907.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Feb 26 Lisa 9
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Feb 20 Old SF 656
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Feb 17 mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan '17 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan '17 Northern fence 4
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC