Chat with lawyer for free on Friday -
North Carolina residents are being offered the chance to speak with a lawyer by telephone for free on Friday during the North Carolina Bar Association's 10th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day. Call-in centers around the state will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of Wilmington, where telephones will be manned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The call-in center in Fayetteville will be at Hutchens Law Firm, and the number to call is 910-884-3907.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Feb 26
|Lisa
|9
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Old SF
|656
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb 17
|mema
|1
|Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13)
|Feb 8
|Maximus
|9
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan '17
|Northern fence
|4
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan '17
|MLK eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC