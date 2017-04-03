Anthony Rendina
Anthony Rendina, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to officials, detectives were conducting an undercover peer-to-peer investigation on a file sharing network when they discovered material containing a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|JohnQ
|660
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mar 29
|Pride
|11
|Youth Development
|Mar 25
|Friends B Family ...
|2
|Don't eat at dunkin donuts on base (Jun '15)
|Mar 22
|try 2 smile for pix
|3
|White Women in Fayetteville (Jun '10)
|Mar 22
|Rock
|34
|Need Your Help Finding Stephanie
|Mar 14
|birdman89
|1
|Richard David Perez and Justin Ryan Vasquez (Oct '10)
|Mar 10
|suchislife
|59
