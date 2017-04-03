Anthony Rendina, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to officials, detectives were conducting an undercover peer-to-peer investigation on a file sharing network when they discovered material containing a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.

