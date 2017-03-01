55-year-old Fayetteville man dies after car crashes into tree
Herbert Lee McMillan, of Sierra Court, Fayetteville, was driving a 2005 Ford sedan on Yadkin Road toward Lake Valley Drive when he ran off the road and hit the tree.
