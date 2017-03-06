105 additional sex offense charges fi...

105 additional sex offense charges filed against former Fayetteville basketball coach

Scott, 50, of the 2300 block of Vestal Avenue, was originally charged in May with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child in connection with an alleged assault of a 14-year-old boy at Scott's home. The most recent charges consist of 21 counts of statutory sexual offense against a person who is 13, 14 or 15 years old by a defendant who is at least six years older than the victim, 21 counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent, 21 counts of child abuse with a sexual act, 21 counts of crime against nature and 21 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

