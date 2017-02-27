Work is underway to build a North Car...

Work is underway to build a North Carolina Civil War History Center

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A center in Cumberland County will attempt to create a comprehensive portrait of North Carolina's history through the antebellum, Civil War, and reconstruction periods by using new patterns of data, newly discovered records, and cutting edge technology. The fall of Fort Fisher and the capture of the city of Wilmington were major factors in ending the Civil War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Sun Lisa 9
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Feb 20 Old SF 656
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Feb 17 mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan 29 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan '17 Northern fence 4
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC