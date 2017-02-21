Week in review -
The Thomas Center for Entrepreneurship and UNC Pembroke Incubator will hold a Chancellor's Challenge start-up competition on April 20. It is an opportunity for thinkers, dreamers, and innovators from across Robeson County to explore their entrepreneurial spirit. First prize is $1,000 cash and three months free in the Incubator to work on the business idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Old SF
|656
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mon
|Old SF
|8
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb 17
|mema
|1
|Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13)
|Feb 8
|Maximus
|9
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan 29
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan '17
|Northern fence
|4
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan '17
|MLK eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC