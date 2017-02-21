Week in review -

Week in review -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Bladen Journal

The Thomas Center for Entrepreneurship and UNC Pembroke Incubator will hold a Chancellor's Challenge start-up competition on April 20. It is an opportunity for thinkers, dreamers, and innovators from across Robeson County to explore their entrepreneurial spirit. First prize is $1,000 cash and three months free in the Incubator to work on the business idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Mon Old SF 656
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Mon Old SF 8
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Feb 17 mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan 29 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan '17 Northern fence 4
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC