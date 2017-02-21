Week in review

The Thomas Center for Entrepreneurship and UNC Pembroke Incubator will hold a Chancellor's Challenge start-up competition on April 20. It is an opportunity for thinkers, dreamers, and innovators from across Robeson County to explore their entrepreneurial spirit. First prize is $1,000 cash and three months free in the Incubator to work on the business idea.

