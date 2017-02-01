Third suspect charged in fatal shooting of woman outside Fayetteville club

Police on Thursday said they've charged Robert Jamar Avant, 25, of the 7400 block of Southgate Road, with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. According to investigators, Nika Albana, of Boston, died Nov. 8 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after being shot outside Jumpers Nite Life in the 500 block of South Reilly Road.

