Suspect found dead after deputy involved shooting, standoff in Fayetteville
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home near Summerwind Drive and Shaw Road at about 4:15 p.m. for a domestic incident. A deputy was attempting to assist a woman in the home when a male suspect exited the home with a gun and shot at the deputy, who returned fire.
