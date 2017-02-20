Small town's feathers ruffled in fried chicken festival flap

A bill to make a Fayetteville festival that hasn't been held yet North Carolina's official fried chicken festival is ruffling feathers in Rose Hill which has held a jubilee to honor the deep-fried bird for five decades. Fayetteville officials were looking for a new festival and did not know the Duplin County town of 1,700 had its own festival since the 1960s.

