Small town's feathers ruffled in frie...

Small town's feathers ruffled in fried chicken festival flap

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

A bill to make a Fayetteville festival that hasn't been held yet North Carolina's official fried chicken festival is ruffling feathers in Rose Hill which has held a jubilee to honor the deep-fried bird for five decades. Fayetteville officials were looking for a new festival and did not know the Duplin County town of 1,700 had its own festival since the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Sat Flower 7
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Fri mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan 29 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan '17 Northern fence 4
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Jan '17 Nobody 655
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. NASA
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC