Rep. Speciale seeks to tweak N.C. Constitution
State Rep. Mike Speciale, R-New Bern, believes it's time to make some changes in the state Constitution and has offered four bills to that end, most of them striking words or phrases that were first written in as long ago as 1868. The bill that has gotten the most press attention would remove a provision prohibiting secession from the Union.
