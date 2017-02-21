Police: Theft suspect threatened to stab store employees with needle
Fayetteville police said a man entered a Walmart at 1550 Skibo Road at about 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 16 and concealed several stolen items in a backpack before attempting to flee. On Feb. 18, police said a man and woman entered a Home Depot at 2060 Skibo Road at about 2:30 p.m. and concealed two drills before attempting to flee.
