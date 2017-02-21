Police searching for suspects after attempted robbery at Fayetteville bank
Officers responded around 6:10 p.m. to the attempted robbery at the First Citizens Bank at 3604 Ramsey St. Police said an employee from a Tobacco Road Outlet was trying to drop the business' deposit bag at the bank when an unknown male approached her from the bushes. The suspect said he had a gun while attempting to steal the deposit bag, police said.
