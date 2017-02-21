Pathfinder veterans prepare to say goodbye to last-of-its-kind Army unit
Cpl. William Hopkins, a spotter with Company F, 2nd Aviation Assault Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade's Pathfinders, looks through the scope of the Barrett .50-Cal. while Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Old SF
|656
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Feb 20
|Old SF
|8
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb 17
|mema
|1
|Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13)
|Feb 8
|Maximus
|9
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan 29
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan '17
|Northern fence
|4
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan '17
|MLK eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC