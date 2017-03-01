North Carolina to designate stretch of NC 24 as the state's 'Gold Star Highway'
N.C. 24 is the longest highway in the state, measuring 278 miles as it stretches from Charlotte to the coast. But more importantly to Lorie Southerland, the highway is the connective tissue between Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune, the state's two largest military installations.
