North Carolina to designate long stretch of N.C. 24 as the statea s a Gold Star Highwaya
N.C. 24 is the longest highway in the state, measuring 278 miles as it stretches from Charlotte to the coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Old SF
|656
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Feb 20
|Old SF
|8
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb 17
|mema
|1
|Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13)
|Feb 8
|Maximus
|9
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan 29
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan '17
|Northern fence
|4
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan '17
|MLK eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC