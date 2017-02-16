North Carolina Politician Wants To Have The Official Nonexistent Chicken Festival
State lawmaker Elmer Floyd wants to make the Fayetteville Fried Chicken Festival North Carolina's official chicken festival. But Fayetteville doesn't have a chicken festival.
