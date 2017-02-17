North Carolina dealer sued in sex off...

North Carolina dealer sued in sex offense case

A North Carolina Chevrolet dealer accused of molesting a minor has been sued by a former employee who allegedly was fired for assisting with the police investigation. Mike Lallier, 63, president of Reed-Lallier Chevrolet in Fayetteville, N.C. was charged in September with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

