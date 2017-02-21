Man accused of stabbing victim after ...

Man accused of stabbing victim after setting fire at hotel

Cumberland County authorities have charged a 28-year-old man with stabbing a man after setting fire to his hotel room door. Sheriff's spokesman Sean Swain says Harvey Sangster of Hope Mills was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree arson.

