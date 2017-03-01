In Uniform
On February 10, Michael Anthony Williams of the United States Army was promoted from Staff Sergeant to Sergeant First Class Michael Anthony Williams at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He has served the United States Army for 14 years beginning January 29, 2003, and is currently active in service, stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
