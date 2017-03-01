In Uniform

In Uniform

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The News

On February 10, Michael Anthony Williams of the United States Army was promoted from Staff Sergeant to Sergeant First Class Michael Anthony Williams at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He has served the United States Army for 14 years beginning January 29, 2003, and is currently active in service, stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) 15 hr Lmao for real 658
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Feb 26 Lisa 9
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Feb 17 mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan '17 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan '17 Northern fence 4
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC