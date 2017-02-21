Huffman announces candidacy for Schoo...

Huffman announces candidacy for School Board - " Region 1

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Times Observer

Huffman is officially announcing her candidacy for Warren County School Board - Region 1. Elizabeth is a 1992 graduate of Warren Area High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Masters in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management and Leadership, both from Methodist University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Mon Old SF 656
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Mon Old SF 8
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Feb 17 mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan 29 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan '17 Northern fence 4
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC