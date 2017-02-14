Hall joins Million Dollar Round Table -
Thomas Hall, a financial planner, has been approved for membership in the 2017 Million Dollar Round Table and is now a qualifying member with nine years of membership. Hall is chief executive officer of Tax-Sheltered Planning, a retirement plan specialist company in Fayetteville.
