Hall joins Million Dollar Round Table -

Hall joins Million Dollar Round Table -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: The Robesonian

Thomas Hall, a financial planner, has been approved for membership in the 2017 Million Dollar Round Table and is now a qualifying member with nine years of membership. Hall is chief executive officer of Tax-Sheltered Planning, a retirement plan specialist company in Fayetteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Feb 3 N2wfsn2bbc 6
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan 29 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan 20 Northern fence 4
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Jan 18 Nobody 655
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan 16 MLK eh 1
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Jan '17 Will Dockery 13
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC