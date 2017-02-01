Flags of Valor. Veteran Owned. Combat Veteran Made.

"It's not only about hiring veterans but hiring those who miss the camaraderie and that brotherhood," said Brian Steorts Owner and Founder of Flags of Valor . Flags of Valor, based out of Ashburn, Virginia, is a veteran-owned, combat veteran-made Americana woodwork company molded by three ideals: "Made in America" still matters, employing and empowering veterans and giving back to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.