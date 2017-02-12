Fayetteville police seek woman missing more than a week
Officials in Fayetteville are asking for help in finding a woman who was last seen more than a week ago. Ashanti Robinson, 28, was last seen Friday, Feb. 3 in the area of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to a news release Saturday evening from Fayetteville police.
