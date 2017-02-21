Fayetteville man charged with inappropriate behavior with minor -
A Fayetteville man is facing a felony charge for alleged improper involvement with a 13-year-old girl, according to Sampson County Sheriff's officials. George Edward Cousins, 69, of 1700 Pamalee Drive, has been charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child.
