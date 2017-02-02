Fayetteville looking for volunteers for 16 board and commission slots
Live in Fayetteville? Need something to take your mind off the constant onslaught of White House crazy ? Want to get involved in city government? Now's your chance! Fayetteville Flyer reports that the city of Fayetteville is looking for 16 volunteers to fill empty seats on eight different boards and commissions , including slots on the Advertising the Promotion Commission, the Civil Service Commission, the Fayetteville Public Library Board of Trustees and the Planning Commission. While being a member of the Fayetteville Planning Commission or Library Board is not likely to be jet setting or glamorous, every political career has to start somewhere, sons and daughters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Feb 3
|N2wfsn2bbc
|6
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan 29
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan 20
|Northern fence
|4
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Nobody
|656
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan 16
|MLK eh
|1
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|Jan 12
|Will Dockery
|13
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|Murph
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC