Fayetteville looking for volunteers for 16 board and commission slots

Thursday Feb 2

Live in Fayetteville? Need something to take your mind off the constant onslaught of White House crazy ? Want to get involved in city government? Now's your chance! Fayetteville Flyer reports that the city of Fayetteville is looking for 16 volunteers to fill empty seats on eight different boards and commissions , including slots on the Advertising the Promotion Commission, the Civil Service Commission, the Fayetteville Public Library Board of Trustees and the Planning Commission. While being a member of the Fayetteville Planning Commission or Library Board is not likely to be jet setting or glamorous, every political career has to start somewhere, sons and daughters.

