Fayetteville Head Start worker charged with abusing child

Nancy Myers Shuey, 60, of 4829 Backbay Road, was charged Friday with misdemeanor assault on a child under age 12. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond. Police said the 4-year-old told his mother on Nov. 17 that he had been forced to sleep in a closet, and when she complained to a Head Start supervisor, a review of video from the center showed Shuey dragging the boy by his arm across a room, police said.

