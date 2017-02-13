Fayetteville businessman charged with embezzlement

Heath Curtis Vandevender, 48, of 932 Westland Ridge Road in Fayetteville, was charged with one count of embezzlement of state property, according to the Revenue Department. Arrest warrants allege that Vandevender, vice president of Truth Outreach Center Inc., located in Fayetteville, aided and abetted the corporation to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $388,422.68 in North Carolina withholding tax during the period from Jan. 1, 2008, through Dec. 31, 2015.

