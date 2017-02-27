Everlasting Calm: The Paintings of Elliott Daingerfield
A reproduction photo of Elliott Daingerfield in his library is included in the LSU Museum of Art's exhibit of his paintings. A reproduction photo of Elliott Daingerfield in his library is included in the LSU Museum of Art's exhibit of his paintings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Sun
|Lisa
|9
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Feb 20
|Old SF
|656
|North Carolina court rules against retired sold...
|Feb 17
|mema
|1
|Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13)
|Feb 8
|Maximus
|9
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan 29
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan '17
|Northern fence
|4
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan '17
|MLK eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC