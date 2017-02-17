Driver with gunshot wound crashes into Fayetteville home

Fayetteville police said officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at about 9:10 p.m. and found that a vehicle crossed over Strickland Bridge Road near Applecross Avenue and crashed into a home at 1082 Strickland Bridge Road. The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where it was determined that the person had been shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.