Donald Trump's love language

Donald Trump's love language

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Washington Post

President-elect Donald Trump addresses an audience in Fayetteville, N.C., as part of his post-election victory tour. In December 2015, I received a giant Christmas card from Donald Trump; or, more correctly, from the Trump campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Sat Flower 7
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Fri mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan 29 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan 20 Northern fence 4
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Jan '17 Nobody 655
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC