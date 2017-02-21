Cooper submits 'shovel ready' projects
"Moving ahead with shovel ready projects like these will create good paying jobs and provide a shot in the arm to our state's economy," Cooper said. "Improving highways and mass transit will make North Carolina an even better place to live and do business."
