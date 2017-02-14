Coach accused of stealing $388K from Fayetteville school

State officials say the basketball coach and athletic director at a Fayetteville Christian school is accused of embezzling nearly $400,000 from the religious organization. The Fayetteville Observer reports the N.C. Department of Revenue said 48-year-old Heath Curtis Vandevender is accused of embezzling and converting to his own use state withholding taxes totaling $388,422 while he was vice president at Truth Outreach Center from 2008 to 2015.

