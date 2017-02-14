Coach accused of stealing $388K from ...

Coach accused of stealing $388K from Fayetteville school -

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Robesonian

State officials say the basketball coach and athletic director at a Fayetteville Christian school is accused of embezzling nearly $400,000 from the religious organization. The Fayetteville Observer reports the N.C. Department of Revenue said 48-year-old Heath Curtis Vandevender is accused of embezzling and converting to his own use state withholding taxes totaling $388,422 while he was vice president at Truth Outreach Center from 2008 to 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Feb 3 N2wfsn2bbc 6
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan 29 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan 20 Northern fence 4
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Jan 18 Nobody 655
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan 16 MLK eh 1
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Jan '17 Will Dockery 7
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,877,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC