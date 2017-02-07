Chick-fil-A opens at UNC Pembroke -
Students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke began lining up a half hour before the doors opened at Chick-fil-A. The signature chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, they said, were worth the wait.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
