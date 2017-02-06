Biracial twins Breana and Brittney share their experiences
Breana and Brittney Cincotta, 21, are twins from Fayetteville in North Carolina and went to predominantly black elementary and middle schools The girls are fraternal twins with different complexions. Breana looks white like their father Joseph and Brittney looks black like their mother Marilyn Arnesha Douglas, a mother of biracial twins in Florida, is proud of her toddlers because they prove that 'we can be one with different skin tones' She worries about the questions that her three-year-olds will be asked when they get older, but she hopes they have a brighter, more accepting future ahead She was convinced she was adopted and wanted to see the proof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Feb 3
|N2wfsn2bbc
|6
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|Jan 29
|The Original Cracker
|22
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan 20
|Northern fence
|4
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Nobody
|656
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan 16
|MLK eh
|1
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|Jan 12
|Will Dockery
|13
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|Murph
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC