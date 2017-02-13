Bill filed to bring fast internet to rural areas
Cumberland County's state Rep. John Szoka and state Sen. Wesley Meredith filed legislation this week that aims to bring high speed internet to communities that lack it. "We have a lot of people that do not have access to broadband.
