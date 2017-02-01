Army reservist gets no prison time for threatening Raeford mosque
Russell Thomas Langford, 36, of 1733 Sykes Pond Road in Fayetteville, pleaded guilty in November to a felony for threatening mosque members in order to obstruct their free exercise of religious beliefs. "The free exercise of religion is a foundational principle of our society," Acting U.S. Assistant Attorney General Wheeler, who heads the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.
