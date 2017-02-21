a GMAa shoutout pays off big for Seco...

a GMAa shoutout pays off big for Second Harvest -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Robesonian

A 20-second mention on ABC's "Good Morning America" broadcast that featured the local recovery from Hurricane Matthew has turned to gold for a Fayetteville-based food bank, gold the nonprofit can use to help feed as many as 40,000 people. Second Harvest was never mentioned by name on the broadcast on Feb. 16, which highlighted the impact Hurricane Matthew had on Lumberton and Robeson County, but viewers were encouraged to donate to help the nonprofit, and so far that has resulted in more than $8,000 in donations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills 21 hr Lisa 9
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Feb 20 Old SF 656
News North Carolina court rules against retired sold... Feb 17 mema 1
Review: Banging Systems (Oct '13) Feb 8 Maximus 9
what mc? (Sep '12) Jan 29 The Original Cracker 22
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan '17 Northern fence 4
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC