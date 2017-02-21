a GMAa shoutout pays off big for Second Harvest -
A 20-second mention on ABC's "Good Morning America" broadcast that featured the local recovery from Hurricane Matthew has turned to gold for a Fayetteville-based food bank, gold the nonprofit can use to help feed as many as 40,000 people. Second Harvest was never mentioned by name on the broadcast on Feb. 16, which highlighted the impact Hurricane Matthew had on Lumberton and Robeson County, but viewers were encouraged to donate to help the nonprofit, and so far that has resulted in more than $8,000 in donations.
