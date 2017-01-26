UMass Dartmouth to mark MLK Day with speaker, annual breakfast
The university's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be hosting its 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast headlined by Donovan Livingston, an award-winning educator, spoken word poet and public speaker. Livingston became a well-known name following his Harvard Graduate School of Education convocation address to his fellow graduates in May of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what mc? (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|The Original Cracker
|22
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|21 hr
|LOLWG
|5
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan 20
|Northern fence
|4
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Nobody
|656
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan 16
|MLK eh
|1
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|Jan 12
|Will Dockery
|14
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec '16
|Murph
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC