UMass Dartmouth to mark MLK Day with speaker, annual breakfast

The university's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be hosting its 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast headlined by Donovan Livingston, an award-winning educator, spoken word poet and public speaker. Livingston became a well-known name following his Harvard Graduate School of Education convocation address to his fellow graduates in May of 2016.

