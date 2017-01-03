Trump tweets on Obamacare, promising "far better" alternative
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, U.S., December 6, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump waded into the discussion over the Affordable Care Act Thursday morning, sending three tweets about the law and GOP plans for repeal on Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|2 hr
|JeanClaudeVanDam
|3
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|Murph
|11
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|Dec 28
|Seamus
|1
|southeners suck (May '10)
|Dec 26
|dee
|24
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Dec 25
|Chuck B
|651
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC