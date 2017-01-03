Three charged, fourth sought in Fayet...

Three charged, fourth sought in Fayetteville human trafficking operation

1 hr ago

Montrell Daquan Austin, 26, of 705 Dude Court, Erica Shante Reviere, 31, of 1113 Patrick Drive, and Diamante Holmes were charged with human trafficking of a child victim and promoting the prostitution of a minor. All were being held Monday in the Cumberland County jail under $250,000 bonds.

