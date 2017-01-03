Three charged, fourth sought in Fayetteville human trafficking operation
Montrell Daquan Austin, 26, of 705 Dude Court, Erica Shante Reviere, 31, of 1113 Patrick Drive, and Diamante Holmes were charged with human trafficking of a child victim and promoting the prostitution of a minor. All were being held Monday in the Cumberland County jail under $250,000 bonds.
