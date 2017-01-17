Road damaged by Matthew sends drivers...

Road damaged by Matthew sends drivers on 30-mile detour

1 hr ago

Plenty of roads are still waiting for repairs, including a section of Highway 53 in southern Cumberland County. The detour around that short stretch of road takes drivers on a 30-mile journey.

Fayetteville, NC

