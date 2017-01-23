Repairs to hurricane-damaged streets in Fayetteville could take more than a year
City officials had expected to complete the $8 million in repairs by August, but project managers said they have to take some additional steps in the design work and bidding to ensure Fayetteville can be reimbursed for the repairs by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those extra steps will add four months to the repair scheduled.
