Raleigh Little Theatre's Three-Play Series Women and War...

Raleigh Little Theatre presents "Women and War", a three-play series as part of the Season of Discovery, which will run throughout the month of May. This series includes three plays - "A Piece of My Heart," "Downrange: Voices from the Homefront" and "Grounded" as well as a workshop for military families dedicated to creating personal narratives. All three plays will be presented in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre.

