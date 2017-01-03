Press Avoids Reality in Covering Wide...

Press Avoids Reality in Covering Widespread Post-Christmas Chaos at Mall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BizzyBlog.com

The establishment press's determination to avoid reality in the name of political correctness, even when it's right in front of their faces, knows virtually no bounds. One recent example: Covering a story which broke during the day after Christmas, CNN, the Associated Press and the New York Times struggled mightily to avoid putting into print what everyone could see in cellphone and other videos, namely that, as Heather MacDonald almost uniquely observed at City Journal : "Participants in the violent mall brawls over the Christmas weekend were overwhelmingly black teens, though white teens were also involved."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BizzyBlog.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Dec 28 Kevin B 2
Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12) Dec 28 Murph 11
News Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi... Dec 28 Seamus 1
southeners suck (May '10) Dec 26 dee 24
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Dec 25 Chuck B 651
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Dec 16 Hmm 39
Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr... Dec 15 Keith 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,582,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC