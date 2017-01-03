Press Avoids Reality in Covering Widespread Post-Christmas Chaos at Mall

The establishment press's determination to avoid reality in the name of political correctness, even when it's right in front of their faces, knows virtually no bounds. One recent example: Covering a story which broke during the day after Christmas, CNN, the Associated Press and the New York Times struggled mightily to avoid putting into print what everyone could see in cellphone and other videos, namely that, as Heather MacDonald almost uniquely observed at City Journal : "Participants in the violent mall brawls over the Christmas weekend were overwhelmingly black teens, though white teens were also involved."

