Press Avoids Reality in Covering Widespread Post-Christmas Chaos at Mall
The establishment press's determination to avoid reality in the name of political correctness, even when it's right in front of their faces, knows virtually no bounds. One recent example: Covering a story which broke during the day after Christmas, CNN, the Associated Press and the New York Times struggled mightily to avoid putting into print what everyone could see in cellphone and other videos, namely that, as Heather MacDonald almost uniquely observed at City Journal : "Participants in the violent mall brawls over the Christmas weekend were overwhelmingly black teens, though white teens were also involved."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BizzyBlog.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Dec 28
|Kevin B
|2
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|Murph
|11
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|Dec 28
|Seamus
|1
|southeners suck (May '10)
|Dec 26
|dee
|24
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Dec 25
|Chuck B
|651
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC