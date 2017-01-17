Police: Death of elderly Fayetteville...

Police: Death of elderly Fayetteville man investigated as homicide

Police said officers responded to an apartment in the 5 block of Briar Circle in reference to a well-being check at about 2:10 p.m. Investigators said family members had not been in contact with the elderly man who lived in the apartment. Officers made contact with family members at the scene and located the man's body inside the apartment.

