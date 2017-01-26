NYC man wanted for 2016 Fayetteville slaying is captured

Police in the Ulster County city of Kingston say 35-year-old Arthur W. Butler Jr. of the Bronx was apprehended Tuesday across the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie by local police and a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. Butler is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Fayetteville, North Carolina, last May. The charges against him include first-degree murder and fugitive from justice.

