Now is the Time to Register with FEMA
With the two-week extension for those affected by Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina, survivors who have not registered with FEMA for damage from the storm should do so now. Governor Roy Cooper requested the extension so that residents could have more time to register or reconsider registering with FEMA.
